Photo Flash: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Celebrates 13,000 Performances on Broadway

On Monday evening, April 22, 2019, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, became the first Broadway show EVER to reach #13,000 performances.

The milestone was marked with a special curtain call presentation featuring current stars Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Kaley Ann Voorhees (Christine), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Raoul), Laird Mackintosh (Monsieur André), Craig Bennett (Monsieur Firmin), Raquel Suarez Groen (Carlotta), Maree Johnson(Madame Giry), Carlton Moe (Piangi), Kelsey Connolly (Meg Giry) and Eryn LeCroy (Christine at certain performances), on stage at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street).

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by Harold Prince and produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company, Inc., opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988. It became the longest-running show in Broadway history on January 9, 2006. Since its debut, the New York production has grossed over $1.2 billion with total attendance approaching 19 million. After an unprecedented 31 years and 13,000 performances, it continues to play with no end in sight.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





