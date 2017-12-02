Photo Flash: Still Goin' Strong! HELLO, DOLLY! Celebrates Bette Midler's Birthday

It's a divine day indeed when the chance arises to throw an extra celebration for Bette Midler! The company of HELLO, DOLLY! surprised their leading lady with a grand birthday cake onstage, check out the photos below!

This production, the first new production of Hello, Dolly! to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, will pay tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

Hello, Dolly! is the most coveted ticket of the year, with audiences rushing to see the "historic event" (Rolling Stone) that has left "tears on the cheeks of critics" (The Washington Post). In addition to Tonys for Best Musical Revival and Ms. Midler's for Best Actress in a Musical, the production received Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel) and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto) and has set an unparalleled string of box office records, holding the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history, and breaking the Shubert Theatre box office record and The Shubert Organization record over and over and over and over again.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly"



Bette Midler is surprised onstage at Birthday Celebration at Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY! on December 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly")

David Hyde Pierce (L) surprises Bette Midler at her birthday celebration at Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY! on December 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly")

Bette Midler is surprised onstage at Birthday Celebration at Broadway's HELLO, DOLLY! on December 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for "Hello, Dolly")

