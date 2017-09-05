Photo Flash: Stephen Sondheim Stops By Barrington Stage to Check Out COMPANY, with Aaron Tveit!

As Barrington Stage Company's production of Company, led by Aaron Tveit, enters its final week of performances, the cast just welcomed a very special guest. Check out a photo below of the whole gang backstage with composer Stephen Sondheim!

Featuring a book by George Furth, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with choreography by Jeffrey Page, music supervision by Darren R. Cohen, music direction byDan Pardo, and direction by JuliAnne Boyd, Company began previews on Thursday, August 10, 2017 and officially opened Sunday, August 13, and will now play through Sunday, September 10, 2017.

The cast of Company features Aaron Tveit (Broadway's Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), who returns to BSC after previously playing "Matt" in the 2007 production ofCalvin Berger, as "Bobby," along with Mara Davi (Broadway's Dames at Sea) as "April," Ellen Harvey (Broadway's Present Laughter) as "Joanne," Lawrence E. Street (Broadway's Urinetown) as "Harry," Jeannette Bayardelle (Broadway's The Color Purple) as "Sarah," Kate Loprest (Broadway's First Date) as "Susan," Jane Pfitsch (Broadway's Cabaret) as "Jenny,"James Ludwig (Broadway's Spamalot) as "David," Lauren Marcus (Little Shop of Horrors, Sharon Playhouse) as "Amy," Peter Reardon (BSC's All My Sons) as "Larry," Nora Schell(Spamilton, Triad Theater) as "Marta," and Rebecca Kuznick (BSC's Fiddler on the Roof) as "Kathy."

Tickets are on sale

