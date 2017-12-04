Photo Flash: Stage Couple Jarrod Spector and Kelli Barrett Carol for Broadway's Babies at Macy's

In the spirit of the Holidays, Broadway's Babies joined forces with Macy's Department store to create an opportunity for students at Urban Assembly High School, a low-income school in Harlem, to sing Christmas Carols with Broadway performers last Friday, December 1st. Scroll down for photos of Broadway's Jarrod Spector, Kelli Barrett, Rachel Zatcoff, Anna Eilinsfeld and Vishal Vaidya singing alongside the kids!

Rounding out the cast of carolers were: Joshua Hinck, Heather Curran, Ben Houghton, Grace Mozitis, Anne Davis Mulford, Brittany Portman, Christina Ramirez, Guenevere McMichael, Josh Marin, Leigh Emery, Marie Gustafson, Michelle Maccarone, Nikki Stephenson, Noreen Yarwood, Raf Lope, Richard Crandle, Samantha Morales, Ta'Nika Gibson, Tyler Knauf, Christopher Christiana, and Justin Senense.

More than 25 New York performers donated their time and hearts to join Broadway's Babies founders Katy Pfaffl and Ben Houghton at this Macy's Friends and Family event, giving the kids and the in store audience an experience of a lifetime.

Next up is a fundraising concert for Broadway's Babies on April 23, 2018 at the Highline Ballroom.



