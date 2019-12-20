Photo Flash: Sierra Boggess, Gavin Lee and More at The Benefit Concert of MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL
On Monday, December 16th The Actors Fund held a benefit concert of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol. The concert starred Gavin Lee as "Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge", Sierra Boggess as "Belle", Clifton Duncan as "Bob Crachit", Ali Ewoldt as "Mrs. Crachit", Kyle Selig as "Young Ebenezer," Matthew Scott as "Fred", Byron Jennings as "Jacob Marley", Don Darryl Rivera as "the Ghost of Christmas Past", Edward Hibbert as "the Ghost of Christmas Present", Ian Fitzgerald Gallagher as "the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come", Klea Blackhurst as "the Charwoman", Jennifer Cody as "the Laundress", Jeff Blumenkrantz as "the Undertaker", Stephen DeRosa as "The Old Man," and Jeff Hiller as "The Director".
See photos below!
The evening was directed by Carl Andress with choreography by Nathan Peck, based on original choreography by Marcos Santana. Grammy Award and Emmy Award-winner John McDaniel wrote new orchestrations for the score and served at the evening's music director, conducting a 28 piece on stage orchestra.
Photo Credit: Heather Gershonowitz
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Ali Ewoldt, Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess and company
Curtain Call
Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess and company
Curtain Call
Ali Ewoldt, Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess
Gavin and the young performers of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol
Jeff Hiller and company members
The company of Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol
