Photo Flash: See Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham & More at a Singalong Party for ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST!
The cast of NBC's new series "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," including Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher and Lauren Graham, hosted an intimate sing-along party on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Tramp Stamp Granny's in Los Angeles.
See the photos below!
Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC
Michael Thomas Grant
Peter Gallagher, Lauren Graham, Jane Levy
Peter Gallagher, John Clarence Stewart
Lauren Graham, Jane Levy, Alex Newell, Skylar Astin
Lisa Katz, Co-President, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment; Lauren Graham, Jane Levy
Austin Winsberg, Executive Producer
Michael Thomas Grant
