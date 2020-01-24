Photo Flash: See Photos of ADORE US! LINE at Iowa Stage Theatre Company
Iowa Stage Theatre Company is staging a parody of A Chorus Line called Adore Us! Line. The show is a song-by-song parody of A Chorus Line featuring all the 2020 Democratic Candidates. Candidates parodied will include Beto O'Rourke, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Sanders.
The production begins performances today.
Check out photos below!
Politicians are auditioning for the role of a lifetime, and this parody of A Chorus Line! Shows the grit behind the glamor. With characters ripped from the headlines, Adore Us! Line offers a laughing look at the raucous caucus chaos.
For tickets and more visit www.iowastage.org.
Photo Credit: Robert John Ford
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Desi Oakley Steps In For Act 2 as Jenna In WAITRESS London Following Lucie Jones' Return
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
Goodspeed Will Present Their Worklight Series in 2020 Featuring New Musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp
Last Saturday, during Goodspeed's 15th annual Festival of New Musicals, the two-time Tony Award-winning theatre announced plans for a fresh approach t... (read more)
After making her West End debut as Jenna in Waitress Desi Oakley again took to the West End stage last night in the lead role after Lucie Jones was un... (read more)
Video: Rob McClure Shares a First Peek at MRS. DOUBTFIRE
Everyone's favorite nanny is on her way to Broadway in Mrs. Doubtfire!... (read more)
Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)
Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)
Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)
Goodspeed Will Present Their Worklight Series in 2020 Featuring New Musical by Stephen King and John Mellencamp
Last Saturday, during Goodspeed's 15th annual Festival of New Musicals, the two-time Tony Award-winning theatre announced plans for a fresh approach t... (read more)