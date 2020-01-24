Photo Flash: See Photos of ADORE US! LINE at Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Iowa Stage Theatre Company is staging a parody of A Chorus Line called Adore Us! Line. The show is a song-by-song parody of A Chorus Line featuring all the 2020 Democratic Candidates. Candidates parodied will include Beto O'Rourke, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Sanders.

The production begins performances today.

Check out photos below!

Politicians are auditioning for the role of a lifetime, and this parody of A Chorus Line! Shows the grit behind the glamor. With characters ripped from the headlines, Adore Us! Line offers a laughing look at the raucous caucus chaos.

For tickets and more visit www.iowastage.org.

Photo Credit: Robert John Ford





