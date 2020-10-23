Photo Flash: Santino Fontana, Ciara Renee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More at Primary Stages Virtual Gala

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Primary Stages held their 2020 Virtual Gala last night, October 22.

The event honored the dedicated NYC Public School teachers and Drama Desk-nominated lyricist/composer Adam Gwon (Scotland, PA; Ordinary Days), and was hosted by Emmy Award-winning comedian Judy Gold (The Judy Show; 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother).

The Virtual Gala featured performances and tributes by Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime; Once on This Island), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; "The Blacklist"), Santino Fontana (Tootsie; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella), Jessica Hershberg (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Baby It's You), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill; The Boy Who Danced On Air), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Scotland, PA; On The Town), Ciara Renée (Frozen; "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and more surprise guests.

Funds raised from this event will support Primary Stages' free educational programing for NYC public school students. A VIP reception for event sponsors also preceded the gala and was hosted by MAC Award winner Jamie deRoy.

