Photo Flash: Original Olaf, Josh Gad, Visits FROZEN on Tour!
Josh Gad, Olaf in the original Frozen film and Frozen 2, dropped by the North American tour of the Broadway production of Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in LA over the weekend and was photographed with F. Michael Haynie, who plays the role on tour. Check a photo from backstage below!
The Frozen North American tour will launch in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.
As previously announced, the Frozen North American tour stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby (Bowman's husband) as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.
A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.
Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).
An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.
