Photo Flash: Only Take a Moment to Check Out Carolee Carmello and the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY!
Check out even more photos of Carolee Carmello leading the National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY!
Joining Carmello is John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).
The ensemble features Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.
A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Chelsea Cree Groen, Sean Burns, Analisa Leaming, Daniel Beeman
