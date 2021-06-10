Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

Those in attendance included Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Baldwin, Jessica Vosk, Lilli Cooper, Michael Feinstein, Michael Urie, and more!

Jun. 10, 2021  

Immersive Van Gogh, the original experiential celebration of the work of beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, is now open at Pier 36 (299 South St.) a 70,000-square-foot facility located on Manhattan's Lower East Side with views of the East River, the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

The exhibit celebrated its opening with a VIP Preview event featuring a Broadway star-studded red carpet on June 8. Those in attendance included Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Baldwin, Jessica Vosk, Lilli Cooper, Michael Feinstein, Michael Urie, and more!

Check out photos below!

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Renowned Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home, adding new elements for the New York debut.

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at vangoghnyc.com and by phone at 844-307-4644. Tickets range in price from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission, a limited-edition poster, a souvenir laminate and a Van Gogh cushion. Basic timed tickets are $49.99.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Alexa Prisco

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Alyson Cambridge

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Ben Vereen

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Bianca Marroquin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Britt Lower and Krystal Joy Brown

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Conrad Ricamora and Joshua Cockream

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Daniel J. Watts and Derrick Baskin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
David Kirsch and daughters Francesca and Emilia

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
David Korins, Slava Zheleznyakov, Irina Shabshis, Maria Shclover, and Svetlana Dvoretsky

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
David Korins

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Dorinda Medley

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Hassan Johnson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Josh Strobl and Zan Berube

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Kate Baldwin

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Kathryn Gallagher and Jessica Vosk

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Kathryn Gallagher

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Kristin Dodson

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Lilli Cooper

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Lisa Rinehart, Mikhail Baryshnikov

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Luis Guzman and Lemi Guzman

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Mallory Portnoy, Talene Monahon, Ryan Spahn, Michael Urie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Michael Feinstein

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Michael Urie, Ryan Spahn, Talene Monahon, Mallory Portnoy

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Misha Baryshnikov and Ben Vereen

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Otoja Abit and Dorinda Medley

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Otoja Abit

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Ryan Bauer-Walsh and guest

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Ryan Bauer-Walsh

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Samantha Sturman and Jennifer Sanches

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Slava Zheleznyakov, David Korins, Irina Shabshis, Svetlana Dvoretsky, Maria Shclover, and Corey Ross

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Stephen Schwartz

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH
Tommy Bracco and Joe Macli


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Adrianna Hicks
Adrianna Hicks
Ben Rimalower
Ben Rimalower

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You