Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Preview Event For IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH

Immersive Van Gogh, the original experiential celebration of the work of beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, is now open at Pier 36 (299 South St.) a 70,000-square-foot facility located on Manhattan's Lower East Side with views of the East River, the Brooklyn skyline and the Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges.

The exhibit celebrated its opening with a VIP Preview event featuring a Broadway star-studded red carpet on June 8. Those in attendance included Kathryn Gallagher, Kate Baldwin, Jessica Vosk, Lilli Cooper, Michael Feinstein, Michael Urie, and more!

Check out photos below!

Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director. Renowned Creative Director David Korins (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) has created a custom design to fit the architecture of the exhibition's New York home, adding new elements for the New York debut.

Tickets for the exhibition are on-sale now at vangoghnyc.com and by phone at 844-307-4644. Tickets range in price from $29.99 for kids to $99.99 for VIP Flex tickets, which comes with priority access, flexible admission, a limited-edition poster, a souvenir laminate and a Van Gogh cushion. Basic timed tickets are $49.99.

Photo Credit: Nina Westervelt