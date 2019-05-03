Photo Flash: Oh What a Beautiful Evening! Kristin Chenoweth and Jesse Tyler Ferguson Visit OKLAHOMA!

Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Oklahoma native Kristin Chenowith took to the plains to see the hit Tony Award nominated "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at Circle in the Square. After the show she joined fellow attendee Jesse Tyler Ferguson to congratulate the stars, Damon Daunno, Ali Stroker, James Davis and Will Brill. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! came to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The cast stars Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. The cast also includes: Chris Bannow, Demetia Hopkins-Greene, Sasha Hutchings, Denver Milord, Kristie Dale Sanders, Chelsea Lee Williams.

