Photo Flash: Morrible Monkeys Around and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Wicked (Broadway): @sterlingmasters "Perhaps, a change in the weather!" ... In honor of the 1st snow of the season!!! #sip #wickedbroadway #wickedmonkey #madamemorrible #1stsnowfall

School of Rock (National Tour): @lexiedorsettsharp Mullins had a demon rascal of Horace Green visit at intermission #SIP #SORontour #Shonelle

Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad My first Saturday at Anastasia and although I barely see these guys onstage, I get my fill in our dressing room wing! And letâ€™s just say, Iâ€™m obsessed. The best! (They also need theyâ€™re own sitcom!) #SIP #saturday #intermission #anastasiamusical #anastasia #broadway #broadhurst #vlad #dimitry #gleb

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @andrewperryya The boys are back! #wizardofozlot #SIP

The Bridges of Madison County (Regional): @juliegalorenzocoaching The Bridges of Madison County cast and crew. #sip #thebridgesofmadisoncountythemusical #broadwayworld

A Christmas Story (Regional): @ijenmac Happy Saturday from the kids of #AChristmasStory at @arkansaspublictheatre ! #sip #aptseason32

Cats (Broadway): @madison.mitchell_ Facemask Saturday with the Swing kitties!! #catsbroadway #sip #swingnation

Over the River and Through the Woods (Regional): @danielpippert It doesn't show signs of stoppin', and we got a show for poppin'!! @officialbroadwayworld #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #snowdayshowday #saturdayintermissionpicture #actor #allentownpa





