Photo Flash: MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL Opens This Weekend in Sydney!

The Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures' production of Muriel's Wedding The Musical opens this weekend in Sydney. See photos from the exciting new production below!

The production, a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's iconic hit film, updated to today by the writer himself, features original music by Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall alongside those beloved ABBA numbers. The musical is exclusive to Sydney, playing at Roslyn Packer Theatre with previews from 6 November, opening on Saturday 18 November 2017.

The 28-strong cast includes Maggie McKenna as Muriel, Madeleine Jones as Rhonda, Gary Sweet as Bill, Justine Clarke as the long suffering Betty, with other members of the Heslop clan played by Briallen Clarke (Joanie), Michael Whalley (Perry) and Connor Sweeney (Malcolm), while Helen Dallimore plays the strangely ever-present beauty consultant, Deidre Chambers.

Maggie McKenna said: "Excited would be an understatement for how I'm feeling about starting rehearsals for this show. I cannot wait to start working with this incredible team, I've been sticking out my tongue in anticipation for months!"

Keir Nuttal, who co-wrote the original music with Kate Miller-Heidke said: "After years of blood sweat and toil the day is finally arriving where we get to see the material truly take shape in the hands of this incredible cast."

The cast also includes Aaron Tsindos as Chook, Christie Whelan Browne as bridezilla Tania Degano, accompanied by a posse of bridesmaids, played by Hilary Cole, Manon Gunderson-Briggs, and Laura Murphy. Brice Nobes, the first guy to ever ask Muriel on a date, is played by Ben Bennett and Stephen Madsen is Olympic swimming hopeful Alexander Shkuratov as well as Annie Aitken, Prue Bell, Jaime Hadwen, Sheridan Harbridge, Mark Hill, Kaeng Chan, Tony Cogin, Caroline Kaspar, Adrian Li Donni, Luigi Lucente, Kenneth Moraleda and Tom Sharah.

The dream theatre director/designer team of Simon Phillips and Gabriela Tylesova (Love Never Dies, Ladies in Black and STC's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead) lead a stellar creative team which also includes choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, lighting designer Trent Suidgeest, sound designer Michael Waters, musical supervisor Guy Simpson and musical director Isaac Hayward.

The world premiere of Muriel's Wedding The Musical has been secured exclusively for Sydney Through the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

Tickets now on sale at www.sydneytheatre.com.au or 02 9250 1777.

Photos by Lisa Tomasetti.



The Cast of MURIEL'S WEDDING THE MUSICAL

