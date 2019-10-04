Photo Flash: MEAN GIRLS Celebrates October 3 With A Taco Bell Tribute!

It was a "Mean Girls Day" for the record books! In honor of the 15th anniversary of the film, the award-winning hit Broadway musical comedy, Broadway fans got a tasty surpise during last night's curtain call at the August Wilson Theatre.

After cast member Kate Rockwell stepped forward to address the standing room only crowd and introduced an often "meme'd" moment from the Mean Girls film (you know, the part when Karen asks Regina "you want to go to Taco Bell?") which was shown on the video screens on stage. Kate revealed to the audience that Taco Bell had parked a "Taco Truck" in front of the theatre and everyone would receive FREE tacos as they exited the building. Celebrating Mean Girls and "National Taco Day" which is TODAY, October 4th!

See photos of the cast celebrating the taco tribute to the film outside of the August Wilson Theater!

Mean Girls partnered with Paramount Pictures and Facebook to host the ultimate film viewing party exclusively on Facebook Live co-hosted by writer Tina Fey and her friend (and Mean Girls superfan) Busy Philipps. There were over 250,000 views during the Facebook Live and that number continues to grow as the full video of last night's event can be viewed through 10:00 p.m. ET tonight. Video available here.

Throughout the stream, Tina and Busy talked about everything from Kris Jenner as an excellent candidate to play Mrs. George in the show, to Busy's daughter Birdie deciding to dress up as Regina for Halloween. Tina's childhood BFF Damian Holbrook, the inspiration for the character of Damian in the film and musical, made a surprise visit joining the ladies on set to dish on what Tina was really like in high school. Busy immortalized the moment by gifting Tina a friendship bracelet before the duo gave away 103 pairs of tickets to see Mean Girls on Broadway. The viewing audience also previewed a new music video featuring Reneé Rapp performing Regina's act two anthem "World Burn."

The Facebook Live culminated in the announcement of a grand prize for one lucky winner to do a walk-on role in Mean Girls on Broadway along with a trip for four to New York City and various prizes. This sweepstakes is sponsored by American Airlines, Moxy Times Square, MAC Cosmetics, Alice + Olivia, Dylan's Candy Bar, Drybar, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, RXBAR, and Haswell Greens. For more information and to enter, visit www.meangirlsonbroadway.com/sweeps.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson





