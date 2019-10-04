VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS' Reneé Rapp Performs in New 'World Burn' Music Video

Her name is Reneé Rapp, and she is a massive deal. The newest queen bee of Broadway's Mean Girls is starring in the show's new official music video for the song 'World Burn.' Head to North Shore High by checking out the video below!

Mean Girls began previews at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre on March 12, 2018 and officially opened on April 8, 2018. It features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls marks the Broadway debut for 19-year old Reneé Rapp. She is a graduate of North Carolina's Charlotte Northwest School of the Arts. She won the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress after winning Best Actress at the Blumey Awards for her performance as Sandra in Big Fish. She has also played Wendla in Theatre Charlotte's production of Spring Awakening and Monteen in Roundabout's recent reading of Jason Robert Brown's Parade helmed by Michael Arden.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You