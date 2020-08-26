Photo Flash: MASKS & MUSICALS Opens In Manhattan
"Masks & Musicals: Broadway Karaoke" debuted Tuesday night to socially distanced crowd in Manhattan. The event lets people sing show tunes with a live pianist.
"Our goal is to bring the spirit of Broadway back," host & executive producer Jacklyn Thrapp says. "We're giving people an opportunity to perform again - New Yorkers haven't been able to that in months."
Thrapp says she hopes Masks & Musicals inspires other producers to think outside the box.
"I want other venues, producers and government officials in New York City to see what were doing and then join the effort to bring back Broadway & Off-Broadway. There is a way to do this safely but it will take innovation -- and that's what we're doing here," Thrapp says.
Governor Andrew Cuomo shut down Broadway theatres back in March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the majority of large venues remain closed in NYC but theatre has started to return to London's West End with socially distanced productions like "Sleepless" kicking off previews Tuesday night.
Masks & Musicals will be held every Tuesday at Bar Nine in Midtown (807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019). 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Click here for tickets ($10).
SAFETY: They have a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier separating the pianist and singer. The audience will be socially distanced at their tables with the singer standing 12+ feet away from tables. Singers will wear masks & gloves (we're providing). They will change out microphone covers after every singer.
Executive produced by Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne. Logo by Sydney K. Faulkner.
