Photo Flash: Lori Tan Chinn Visits M. BUTTERFLY

Click Here for More Articles on M. BUTTERFLY

"Orange is the New Black" star and Broadway vet Lori Tan Chinn received a warm welcome at the Cort Theatre last night from the cast of the Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. Butterfly.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor, M. Butterfly features Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Clive Owen as Rene Gallimard. Broadway newcomer Jin Ha stars in the role of Song Liling, and is joined by Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Enid Graham, Clea Alsip, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Jason Garcia Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Scott Weber, Emmanuel Brown, Thomas Michael Hammond, Jake Manabat, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson, and Erica Wong.

Ms. Chinn, who portrayed numerous characters in the 1988 production of M. Butterfly including the hip-talking maid, Suzuki, the Cultural Revolution enforcer, Comrade Chin and Shu Fang, took great delight in meeting all the new players and enjoyed Ms. Taymor's visionary direction.

David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly charts the scandalous romance between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

The first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. Butterfly will play its final performance on Sunday, December 17, 2017, after playing 19 previews and 61 regular performances at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th Street). Click here for tickets.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Related Articles