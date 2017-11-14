Photo Flash: Lora Lee Gayer, Jason Gotay and More Duet in BROADWAY CLOSE UP: TWO'S COMPANY at Merkin Concert Hall

Kaufman Music Center's annual Broadway Close Up series at Merkin Concert Hall gives theater fans a new perspective on the shows and songs they love, plus a sneak peek at some of the best new musicals headed to New York theaters. Compelling performances along with eye-opening interviews with theater writers and composers illuminating the creative process have made the series a must-see for New York's most serious and knowledgeable theater fans.

On November 13th, Kaufman Music Center presented Broadway Close Up: Two's Company - Broadway's Greatest Duets hosted by Sean Hartley and featuring Farag Alvin (Nine), Lora Lee Gayer (Follies), Jason Gotay (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) and Jeff Kready (Les Misérables).

In musicals, it's often the flashy solos and big choral numbers that get the most attention, but duets generate their own kind of excitement. Host Sean Hartley and a stellar cast of Broadway stars explored duets in different styles by some of Broadway's greatest writers, including Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cy Coleman, Stephen Schwartz, William Finn and Alan Menken. Plus songs from The Book of Mormon and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. Co-presented by Kaufman Music Center and One Day University.

The performance is being performed again on November 15th for those who may have missed it. Scroll down for photos from the show!