Photos: Laurie Anderson, Chris Thile and More Perform in the 10th Week of NY PopsUp

NY PopsUp presented an eclectic array of performances this weekend. Performances from avant-garde artist Laurie Anderson, the inaugural jazz club in a series curated by Cécile McLorin Salvant, Grammy Award winner Chris Thile, Louis Cato, Jazz Pianist Sullivan Fortner, and Singer-Songwriter Emily King were all a part of this weekend's programming.

Check out photos below!

On Thursday, April 22, legendary artist Laurie Anderson performed excerpts from her album, "Big Science," for healthcare workers and recently vaccinated New Yorkers at the Javits Center.

On Friday, April 23, Jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant curated the first in a series of Jazz Clubs at the Brooklyn Bridge Park. The inaugural performance was led by Jazz artist Kyle Poole and featured Patrick Bartley, Russell Hall, Mathis Picard, and Vuyo Sotashe.

On Saturday, April 24, Artistic Council member and Grammy Award winner Chris Thile once again brought together an all-star roster of performers for the second variety show as part of NY PopsUp. The performance featured polymath instrumentalist Louis Cato (for a second time), Jazz Pianist Sullivan Fortner, Singer-Songwriter Emily King, and renowned poet Camille Rankine.

The performances were live streamed on the festival's Instagram feed: @NYPopsUp.

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. ​The series of events is intended to revitalize the spirit and well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's live entertainment sector in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development.