Photo Flash: Laura Osnes Returns To Birdland With REPERTOIRE ROULETTE
The Broadway at Birdland concert series was thrilled to once again present two-time Tony nominee, Laura Osnes in another "Repertoire Roulette," which took place on November 4.
Thanks to bags filled with song titles, the audience personally got to choose material for the show from Laura's beloved Broadway performances as Cinderella, Bonnie Parker, or Nellie Forbush. She also took the packed house on a journey through her audition book and songs from her dream roles! As always, Laura was joined by her talented, trusty music director Fred Lassen in this casual and thrilling evening.
Laura Osnes has played starring roles in Bandstand, Grease, South Pacific, Anything Goes and Bonnie and Clyde, for which she was nominated for a Tony. She also starred in the title role of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella on Broadway, for which she received a Drama Desk Award and her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
The weekly Broadway at Birdland concert series takes place on the stage of the iconic music room, located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of New York City's Theater District.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Adam J. Levy, Laura Osnes, Fred Lassen, Nicole Chapman
Adam J. Levy, Laura Osnes, Fred Lassen, Nicole Chapman
Adam J. Levy, Laura Osnes
Adam J. Levy, Laura Osnes
Adam J. Levy
Fred Lassen, Adam J. Levy
Laura Osnes, Nicole Chapman, Adam J. Levy
Laura Osnes, Nicole Chapman
Matthew Liss, Jack Feldman, Laura Osnes, Nathan Johnson
Nicole Chapman, Laura Osnes
Nicole Chapman, Laura Osnes
