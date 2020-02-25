Photo Flash: Laura Bell Bundy, Ali Ewoldt and More In I AM WOMAN At Feinstein's/54 Below

This past Sunday, February 23rd Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated women with I AM WOMAN: A Concert For Female Empowerment.

I Am Woman was an evening of story and song that aimed to destroy the "taboo" surrounding the discussion of women's issues. The night boasted some of Broadway's favorite females of Broadway as they came together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject was off-limits.

The evening was Conceived by Emerson Steele and Kelly Lamor Wilson, Produced by Jen Sandler and Music Directed by Ben Caplan. The band consisted of Caplan as Music Director, Lloyd Kikoler on Bass, Jakob Reinhardt on Guitar, and Scott Still on Drums.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to Double Standards. Double Standards is a 501c3 organization that promotes and supports the equal treatment and empowerment of women. Double Standards works in conjunction with organizations benefiting women such as Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and She Should Run by offering financial and public support to their causes. In addition, the organization is creating scholarship programs for women young and old to pursue their dreams.

The evening has also partnered with Little Words Project®, a female-owned, handcrafted bracelet company that believes in supporting women, collaboration, kindness, and confidence. The company created a special custom bracelet for the event worn by all performers and also sold on its website. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Double Standards.

Performers included Addyson Bell (Generation Me), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde - Tony Award® nomination), Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Katya Ferrer, Annie Golden (Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black," Broadway Bounty Hunter), Viv Helvajian , Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sophia Introna (Spring Awakening, I Am Selma), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High), Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Emerson Steele (Violet), Laura Steele (FOX's "The Passage"), Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher").

Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber





