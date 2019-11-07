Photo Flash: Kelli O'Hara, Jane Lynch and More Attended the Lincoln Center Fall Gala
Last night, the Lincoln Center Fall Gala honored John E. Waldron for his continued support of the arts. The evening raised over $4 million in support of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, and featured star-studded appearances and performances on the Adrienne Arsht Stage at Alice Tully Hall: Kelli O'Hara, Jane Lynch, Lynn Ahrens, Harolyn Blackwell, Sierra Boggess, Elli Choi, Amber Iman, Julie Kent, Storm Large, Marilyn Maye, Dianne Reeves, Bria Skonberg, Essential Voices USA, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, and New York City Ballet principal dancers Sterling Hyltin and Tyler Angle.
Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Lincoln Center.
Tyler Angle and Sterling Hyltin
Elli Choi
