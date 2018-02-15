Photo Flash: KINKY BOOTS Welcomes Flynn the Bichon Frise to Broadway

The Tony Award-winning cast of Kinky Boots spent their Valentine's Day with Flynn the Bichon Frise -- aka the winner of the 2018 Westminster Dog Show!

Flynn is the adorable Bichon Frise who was named "Best in Show" yesterday at the 2018 Westminster 'Best in Show'. Last night, he continued his NYC tour, making his Broadway debut with a walk-on role in Broadway's hottest show!

Kinky Boots has won every major Best Musical Award and is represented around the world with the Tony Award-winning Broadway company now in its fifth year, an Olivier Award-winning production in London, an Australian production that opened in October 2016 and an upcoming production in Germany. Other previous productions include a National Tour that played more than US 80 cities, an Award-winning, extended run in Toronto, two productions in Korea, and a Japanese language production. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Kinky Boots is available on Sony Masterworks Broadway.

The cast of Kinky Boots fell in love with Flynn's award-winning personality and looks. Described by the judges as looking like a "snowball", Flynn's Bichon Frise breeding gives him fluffy white fur and a lovable personality.

Check out Flynn onstage and backstage with cast members below!

Photo credit: Dean Jones

