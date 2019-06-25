Photo Flash: KINKY BOOTS Celebrates Premiere in Movie Theatres!

Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre in London, "Kinky Boots" the Tony, Grammy & Olivier Award-winning musical from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, directed and choreography by Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell and based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, arrives in movie theaters nationwide June 25 and 29 only. In addition to the full production, audiences will enjoy an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the story of "Kinky Boots" and never-before-seen footage from the record-breaking Broadway run, which closed last month after more than six years and 2500 performances.



Tickets for "Kinky Boots the Musical" are available online at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.



Presented by Fathom Events, this special two-night event will premiere in nearly 500 U.S. cinemas on Tuesday, June 25 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 12:55 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

The film just premiered at New York City's AMC Empire 25 and some of the cast and creative team was on hand to celebrate!

