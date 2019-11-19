Photo Flash: Jennifer Hudson and More at Lincoln Center Honors Leonard A. Lauder Fashion Gala
The Estée Lauder Companies Chairman Emeritus, Leonard A. Lauder, was honored with the Women's Leadership Award at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala. The evening included tributes from Harper's BAZAAR Editor-in-Chief Glenda Bailey and Tommy Hilfiger, who is also a dinner cochair with his wife Dee. Guests included Elizabeth Hurley, Karlie Kloss, Carolyn Murphy, Hilary Rhoda, Aerin Lauder, Jane Lauder, Danielle Lauder, Fabrizio Freda, John Demsey, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Sara Moss, Tracey T. Travis, and dinner co-chairs Christina and Robert C. Baker,
Anne and Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Bill Ford and Marigay McKee, Kenneth C. Griffin, Judy Glickman Lauder, Laura and Gary Lauder, Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder, William P. Lauder, and Lori Kanter Tritsch.
Take a look at photos from the event below!
An Evening Honoring... is an annual fundraising event for the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, which raises crucial, unrestricted financial support for 10 resident arts organizations on the Lincoln Center campus. Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz is Chairman of the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund and one of the evening's hosts.
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder
Karlie Kloss and Leonard A. Lauder
Tommy Hilfiger, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Ford, Jennifer Hudson, Leonard A. Lauder, Carolyn Murphy, and Glenda Bailey
Lucas Goodman and Jillian Hervey
