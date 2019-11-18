Photo Flash: JERSEY BOYS Tour Celebrates 5,000 Performances

The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, celebrated 5,000 performances of its North American Tour Saturday evening, November 16 at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY.

Some facts about Jersey Boys on Tour #5,000:

• Currently in its 14th season touring North America, has reached 49 of 50 states in the US

• More than 6.3 Million theatergoers have seen Jersey Boys on Tour across North America

• 256,262 miles traveled (just over the distance from the Earth to the Moon)

• 446 Jersey Boys engagements in 250 cities on tour

• Most frequently visited cities:

o 5 engagements: Cleveland, OH; Ft. Myers, FL; Tampa, FL; Boston MA

o 4 engagements: 11 additional cities

• In addition to crossing the United States, the North American Tour has also played in 12 Canadian cities, with 3 additional Canadian cities to come this season, as well as a stop in Monterrey, MX. The Tour also played Tokyo, Japan

• If Jersey Boys Tour were on Broadway, it would be the 12th longest running show in Broadway history

• Number of times "Oh What a Night" has been said or sung on stage: 130,000

• 36 actors have played The Four Seasons on tour for the last 14 years; 9 actors in each role

The cast is currently led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito), Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) and Michael Milton (Nick Massi) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of Jersey Boys includes Andrés Acosta, Justin Albinder, Ashley Bruce, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, Katie Goffman, Connor Lyon, Kevin Patrick Martin, Sean McGee, Hamilton Moore, Bruno Vida and Amy Weaver.

The 2019-20 touring schedule is available here. Additional cities will be announced later.

JERSEY BOYS is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). Jersey Boys worldwide has been seen by over 26 million people (as of January 2019).

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."



The Four Seasons The Company





