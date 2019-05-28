Photo Flash: It's a Whole New World On Tour with Disney's ALADDIN

We've got an all new look at the North American tour of Disney's Aladdin, featuring new tour cast members Major Attaway (Genie), Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Ben Chaves (Omar) and Colt Prattes (Kassim), along with original tour cast members Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin) and Zach Bencal (Babkak).

The North American tour of Aladdin recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary and welcomed its two millionth guest. Since launching in Chicago at The Cadillac Palace Theatre on April 19, 2017, the tour has played to capacity houses in 25 cities during 869 performances. Future stops for the tour include Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas, Durham, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Kansas City, Memphis, Orlando, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 14 New Amsterdam Theatre house records; worldwide, it has welcomed more than 10 million people and grossed over $1 billion. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





