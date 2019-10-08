Photo Flash: Inside the DGF Salon Celebrating Oliver Houser and Riti Sachdeva

Last night, The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Oliver Houser and Riti Sachdeva, both alumni of the DGF Fellows program, at a salon hosted by Joan and George Hornig. Houser performed songs from his body of work and Sachdeva was presented with the Thom Thomas Award in front of attendees including Stephen Schwartz.

Check out photos from the evening below!

In addition, DGF Vice President Kevin Hager invited guests to attend the upcoming DGF Gala on November 4th at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. This event will honor President of Concord Theatricals Sean Patrick Flahaven, TodayTix Founders Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer, and Tony Award Winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. For more information visit dgf.org/gala.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride for The Dramatists Guild Foundation





