THE BAND'S VISIT
Photo Flash: Inside THE BAND VISITS CARIANI Benefitting Wintergreen Arts Center

Oct. 2, 2018  

On Monday, October 1st at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center at 7:30pm, the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit-including Tony Award winners Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk-presented "The Band Visits Cariani," an evening of scenes from John Cariani's plays.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Tony and Olivier Award Nominee, Hand To God, Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed the evenining. Shalhoub and Lenk were joined by fellow The Band's Visit cast members Bill Army, Layan Elwazani, Adam Kantor, Pomme Koch, Andrew Polk, Rachel Prather, Ahmad Maksoud, James Rana, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, and Kristen Sieh. The Band Visits Cariani was produced by Sharone Sayegh and Pomme Koch.

All proceeds were donated to the Wintergreen Arts Center (in Cariani's hometown of Presque Isle, Maine) which offers arts programs to children and adults in rural northern Maine.

For additional information and to make a donation to the Wintergreen Arts Center directly, click here.

For more information about The Band's Visit on Broadway, visit: TheBandsVisitMusical.com

Photo Credit: Monica Soluri

