Photo Flash: Inside THE BAND VISITS CARIANI Benefitting Wintergreen Arts Center

On Monday, October 1st at the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center at 7:30pm, the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit-including Tony Award winners Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk-presented "The Band Visits Cariani," an evening of scenes from John Cariani's plays.

Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Tony and Olivier Award Nominee, Hand To God, Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet) directed the evenining. Shalhoub and Lenk were joined by fellow The Band's Visit cast members Bill Army, Layan Elwazani, Adam Kantor, Pomme Koch, Andrew Polk, Rachel Prather, Ahmad Maksoud, James Rana, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, and Kristen Sieh. The Band Visits Cariani was produced by Sharone Sayegh and Pomme Koch.

All proceeds were donated to the Wintergreen Arts Center (in Cariani's hometown of Presque Isle, Maine) which offers arts programs to children and adults in rural northern Maine.

Photo Credit: Monica Soluri

