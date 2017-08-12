Photo Flash: HAMILTON and GROUNDHOG DAY Celebrate #DiversityOfBroadway and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Aug. 12, 2017  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week the casts of HAMILTON and GROUNDHOG DAY celebrate the amazing diversity of talent on Broadway plus check-ins from regional friends around the Broadway world. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Hamilton (Broadway): @broadwayblack "Stand united in strength, power, & diversity. #DiversityOfBroadway" - @javiermofficial. It started with @hamiltonmusical, @aladdin & @groundhogdaybwy have followed suit and we love it! â?¤ï¸?â?¤ï¸?â?¤ï¸? #broadwayblack #broadway #theatrelife #SIP #theatregeek #blackbroadway #diversity #onbroadway #swipeleft

Young Frankenstein (Regional): @brad2ley #sip @officialbroadwayworld "he has an enormous schwanzstucker" at Young Frankenstein @tommylabananas @kevinp.hill @bpadge82 #nsmt #nsmtyoungfrank #nsmtigor #youngfrankensteinthemusical

Mamma Mia (Regional): @tfitzsimons430 It's just a CRAZY DAD PARTY over here at the Post Playhouse!!! @officialbroadwayworld #sip #PostPlayhouse2017 #mammamia #dad1dad2dad3

Groundhog Day (Broadway): @raymondjlee â€ªThe cast of @Groundhogdaybwy representing the #DiversityOfBroadway. Thank you for starting this @javiermofficial. #SIP #Diversity #Broadwayâ€¬

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay When you bake cookies fresh for the show and you have a cookie photo shoot (ft. @ru.fi.ooooo and my cookies made from scratch ðŸ?ª) #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #freshbakedcookies #wizardofoz #wizardofozlot #auntieem #cookies #chocolatechip

Beauty and the Beast (Regional): @jeffsettin Saturday intermission pic! Gonna miss these Beauties! #sip #BeautybytheSea #beautyandthebeast

9 to 5 (Regional): @summerisa The leading ladies of 9 to 5 are ready for another two-show day! I am surrounded by the most supportive women!

Young Frankenstein (Regional): @chuckieroy2005 Teatime with the character actors of Young Frankenstein. #sip #summerstock #melbrooks #thisteaissosmoooooooove @officialbroadwayworld

Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt Christine had a bit of a surprise at intermission... #SIP #POTO #newlovetriangle #saturdayintermissionpic #christine #raoul #carlotta #understudy #diversityworks #surprise @rodney.ingram @janinahtspice @phantombway @officialbroadwayworld


