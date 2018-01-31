Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Stephen Spinella and the Cast of Berkeley Rep's ANGELS IN AMERICA

Tony Kushner's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning masterpiece finally arrives at Berkeley Rep in its entirety - directed by artistic director Tony Taccone in his 20th anniversary season! BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast of the ambitious production, check it out below!

First staged 26 years ago, and originally commissioned by the Eureka Theatre in San Francisco while Taccone was serving as artistic director, this fierce and astounding two-part drama is at once an epic exploration of American politics, gay identity, and mythology, and a personal story of love and loyalty. In today's sociopolitical climate, Kushner's universal message of compassion and inclusion makes Angels in America as timely as ever.

"When Tony Kushner, Stephen Spinella, and I first worked on the premiere of Angels in America in 1991, I never dreamed we'd have the chance to revisit it together 27 years later," says Michael Leibert Artistic Director Tony Taccone. "That prospect is tremendously exciting, particularly at this moment in our history. Questions Tony Kushner asked in 1991 have never felt more urgent. We're at a crossroads: What kind of society are we going to have? Is democracy still viable? Can we change - and is the change we'll make progressive and inclusive, or will it be led by survival of the fittest and political fracturing? I'm thrilled to be tackling these questions with this warm and brilliant cast of eight, comprising friends old and new."

After winning two Tony Awards for his portrayal of Prior Walter in the original Broadway production, Stephen Spinella returns to Angels in America in the role of Roy Cohn. Joining Spinella is an ensemble of noted actors making their Berkeley Rep debuts, including Randy Harrison as Prior (best known for his work on Showtime's Queer as Folk), and Caldwell Tidicue (aka Bob the Drag Queen) as Belize.

Previews begin Tuesday, April 17, 2018 and the show runs through Sunday, July 22, 2018. Tickets start at $40, and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org and by phone at 510 647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7pm).

Danny Binstock (Joe)

Danny made his Broadway debut in the 2013 revival of Breakfast at Tiffany's. He recently starred in the world premiere of The Man in the Ceiling (Bay Street Theatre), based on Jules Feiffer's book. He performed in director Ivo van Hove's production of A View from the Bridge (Ahmanson Theatre, Kennedy Center). In New York, he performed inBones in the Basket for The Araca Group's off-Broadway festival. Nationally his notable theatre credits include The Music Man (Guthrie Theater), The Imaginary Invalid(Fisher Center at Bard College), The Last Match (City Theatre), Pop! (Yale Repertory Theatre), The May Queen (Geva Theatre), Assassins (PlayMakers Repertory Company), and Titus Andronicus (Shakespeare Theatre Company). On television, Danny has appeared on The Blacklist (NBC) and Codes of Conduct (HBO). His films include A Good Marriage, Good Friday, No Pay, and Nudity. Danny is a graduate of the Yale School of Drama MFA program and earned his BFA at the University of Michigan.

Randy Danson (The Angel)

Randy is delighted to be back at Berkeley Rep, where she most recently appeared as Clio in Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. Most recently she has appeared as Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest at Two River Theater. Prior to that she played Mother Showman/Brother/Grade School Chum in Signature Theatre's production of Suzan-Lori Parks' Venus in New York City. Also she portrayed Alice in Sam Hunter's playLewiston at Long Wharf Theatre. She has appeared in various episodic television programs, a number of films by independent filmmaker Mark Rappaport, and The Last Temptation of Christ directed by Martin Scorsese. She was awarded the Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of the title role in The Good Person of Szechuan, the Barrymore Award for Vivian in Wit, and an Obie Award for sustained excellence of performance in 1992.

Randy Harrison (Prior)

Randy is making his Berkeley Rep debut. His New York credits include Wicked (Broadway), Harbor (Primary Stages), Edward the Second (Red Bull Theater), Antony and Cleopatra (Theatre for a New Audience), and The Singing Forest (The Public Theater). He toured nationally as the Emcee in Roundabout Theatre Company's Cabaret. His recent regional credits include Sunday in the Park with George and The Glass Menagerie at Guthrie Theater, Red at Cleveland Playhouse, The Habit of Art at Studio Theatre in DC, Twelfth Night at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Pop! at Yale Rep, and six seasons at Berkshire Theatre Festival (Equus, Amadeus, Mrs. Warren's Profession,Ghosts, Waiting for Godot, and The Who's Tommy). Randy's TV credits include Mr. Robot, Bang Bang You're Dead, and Queer as Folk. He made his directorial debut with the web series New York is Dead, which won best comedy at the New York Television Festival and is available on Funny or Die.

Benjamin T. Ismail (Louis)

Benjamin is thrilled to be making his official Berkeley Rep debut with Angels in America, though he did appear for a week as an understudy in 2015's Tartuffe. Selected regional credits include The Invisible Hand (American Stage Theatre Company); Disgraced, Speech & Debate, Tribes, and The Santaland Diaries (Capital Stage); Peter Panand The Secret Garden (Playhouse on the Square); Cloud 9, The Pillowman, The Submission, and Compleat Female Stage Beauty (Big Idea Theatre); and The Mystery of Irma Vep and Cinderella (Sacramento Theatre Company). He comes to Berkeley Rep directly from his residency at American Stage in St. Petersburg, FL, where he directed, acted, and designed several shows in 2017. He is former artistic director of Big Idea Theatre in Sacramento and a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Bethany Jillard (Harper)

Bethany is thrilled to be making her debut with Berkeley Rep. As a company member with the Stratford Festival of Canada for five seasons, her credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Beaux' Stratagem, Othello, The Three Musketeers, Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Richard III, The Little Years, Dangerous Liaisons, and Peter Pan. Regional credits include Disgraced (Cincinnati Playhouse); Othello (Chicago Shakespeare Theater); The Seagull, Gone With The Wind (world premiere), and After Miss Julie(Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre); How It Works, The Little Years, and Cake and Dirt (Tarragon Theatre); My Name Is Rachel Corrie (Theatre PANIK); A Man of No Importance (Acting Up Stage); That Face (Nightwood/Canadian Stage); and Tough! (Factory Theatre). Her film and television credits include If I Were You with Marcia Gay Harden (Paragraph), Murdoch Mysteries (Shaftesbury), Bloodletting... (TMN), Rookie Blue (ABC), and I Love You... But I Lied (Lifetime). She is a graduate of the University of Toronto and the Birmingham Conservatory for Classical Theatre Training.

Carmen Roman (Hannah)

Carmen understudied the national tour of Angels in America 24 years ago. Her off-Broadway credits include The Iphigenia Cycle (Theater for a New Audience from Court Theatre in Chicago) and The Mysteries (Classic Stage Company). Regionally she performed in Native Son at Yale Repertory Theatre; The Audience at TimeLine Theatre;Wit, Black Snow, and Brutality of Fact (Goodman Theatre); Side Man (Steppenwolf Theatre); The Price (Syracuse Stage and Geva Theatre Center); The Importance of Being Earnest (Center Stage in Baltimore); and Sonia Flew (Huntington Theatre). Film & TV credits include Chicago P.D. (Susan Williams), Betrayal (Connie Mrozek), Boss(Dr. Gabriella Reyes, recurring), Law & Order (Judge Einhorn, recurring), Law & Order SVU and Criminal Intent, and Savages. She is a company member of American Blues Theater, Chicago. Carmen was a 2002 Fox Fellow, and received the Sarah Siddons Award, Florence Herscher Award, and Joseph Jefferson Awards for Master Class andWit.

Stephen Spinella (Roy Cohn)

Stephen won two Tony Awards and two Drama Desk Awards for the original Broadway productions of Tony Kushner's epic Angels in America plays, which marked his Broadway debut. He has since starred on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening; revivals of A View from the Bridge, Electra, and Our Town (with Paul Newman); and James Joyce's The Dead, for which he won a third Drama Desk Award, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award, and was again a Tony nominee. His most recent Broadway credit is The Velocity of Autumn, co-starring Estelle Parsons. Off Broadway Stephen won an Obie for Love! Valour! Compassion! He also appeared inAn Iliad (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards), alongside Meryl Streep in The Seagull directed by Mike Nichols, and in Tony Kushner's The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures. Among his feature film credits: Alfonso Cuarón's Great Expectations, Tim Robbins' The Cradle Will Rock, Gus Van Sant's award-winning Milk, Quentin Dupieux's cult hit Rubber, and Steven Spielberg's Lincoln. He will appear this fall in Can you ever forgive me? starring Melissa McCarthy. Stephen has guest-starred on Will and Grace, Frasier, Heroes, Grey's Anatomy, Nip/Tuck, and Alias. He's had recurring roles on The Education of Max Bickford, 24,Desperate Housewives, Royal Pains, and Steven Soderbergh's The Knick.

Caldwell Tidicue (Belize)

Caldwell, popularly known as Bob the Drag Queen, is the winner of the Emmy Award-winning reality show RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8. His standup special, Suspiciously Large Woman, premiered on LOGO TV this past summer. Film credits include Rough Night, Cherry Pop, Words - a Documentary, and Straight Outta Oz. Television credits include HBO's High Maintenance and Playing House. Caldwell is currently working on a documentary titled A Queen for the People. Visit BobTheDragQueen.com. #PurseFirst

