Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos from Signature Theatre's THE YOUNG MAN FROM ATLANTA
The Young Man from Atlanta is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by two-time Academy Award winner and former Signature Residency One Playwright Horton Foote, directed by Michael Wilson. Tickets, priced at $35 thanks to the Signature Ticket Initiative, are on sale now for the production, which officially opens on Sunday, November 24th in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues).
Take a look at photos from the production below!
The cast for The Young Man From Atlanta includes Devon Abner as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie as Etta Doris, Harriett D. Foy as Clara, Kristine Nielsen as Lily Dale, Jon Orsini as Carson, Stephen Payne as Pete Davenport, and Aidan Quinn as Will Kidder.
The production opens on November 24, 2019 in The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd St.).
Photo Credit: Monique Carboni
The Cast of The Young Man From Atlanta
Aidan Quinn and Kristine Neilsen
Kristine Neilsen and Stephen Payne
Kristine Neilsen and Aidan Quinn
Kristine Neilsen and Harriet D. Foyin
Kristine Neilsen and Pat Bowie
