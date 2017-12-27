Photo Flash: First Look at Playwrights Horizons World Premiere of Robert O'Hara's MANKIND

Mark (Mr. Mount) and Jason (Mr. Moreno) were keeping things casual until Jason got pregnant. But however unplanned the pregnancy was, nothing could be less expected than the chain of events it would set in motion. Robert O'Hara's audacious, hilarious allegory envisions an uncannily familiar future - one long after women have gone extinct from centuries of mistreatment - where man's capacity to f**k everything up soars to new heights.

MANKIND has an opening night set for Monday, January 8 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater, with a limited engagement through Sunday, January 28.

Info & Tickets: www.phnyc.org

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

