Photo Flash: First Look at Playwrights Horizons World Premiere of Robert O'Hara's MANKIND
Mark (Mr. Mount) and Jason (Mr. Moreno) were keeping things casual until Jason got pregnant. But however unplanned the pregnancy was, nothing could be less expected than the chain of events it would set in motion. Robert O'Hara's audacious, hilarious allegory envisions an uncannily familiar future - one long after women have gone extinct from centuries of mistreatment - where man's capacity to f**k everything up soars to new heights.
MANKIND has an opening night set for Monday, January 8 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater, with a limited engagement through Sunday, January 28.
Info & Tickets: www.phnyc.org
Photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Bobby Moreno & David Ryan Smith
AndrÃ© De Shields
Ariel Shafir, Anson Mount, Bobby Moreno & David Ryan Smith