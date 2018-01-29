Photo Flash: First Look at Kelsey Grammer, Christine Ebersole & More in LA Opera's CANDIDE!

LA Opera presents its premiere of Candide, Leonard Bernstein's 1956 musical comedy classic. Music Director James Conlon will conduct a cast led by Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer and Tony winner Christine Ebersole, both making their company debuts. Performances take place at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 North Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012).

Free-wheeling and funny, satirical and soaring, Candide takes the audience on a whirlwind tour of human folly and foolishness. Brimming with youthful innocence, Candide is certain that he lives in the best of all possible worlds. But an unrelenting series of ridiculously unfortunate events makes him question everything he has been taught.

"LA Opera is proud to take part in the international celebrations marking the centenary of Leonard Bernstein, an iconic American composer and conductor with whom I had the great honor to collaborate during his lifetime," said Mr. Domingo, who recently honored Bernstein in Vienna, conducting the Waltz from his Divertimento for Orchestra at the Vienna Philharmonic Ball. "Bernstein's incredible artistic legacy encompassed both classical and popular music with equal dexterity. Candide has a foot in both worlds, for it is as much at home in the operahouse as it is on Broadway. The brilliant score presents vocal and dramatic challenges on a number of levels, so we have looked to the worlds of opera, Hollywood and Broadway to assemble our magnificent cast."

