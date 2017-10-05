Photo Flash: First Look at Anne-Marie Duff and Kenneth Cranham in HEISENBERG in the West End

Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle by Simon Stephens has its opening night on Monday 9 October. Directed by the Olivier and Tony award-winning Marianne Elliott, it runs at the Wyndham's Theatre in London until 6 January 2018. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the stars onstage below!

Marianne's many credits include the award-winning productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse and most recently Angels in America, which will transfer to Broadway next year after a sell-out run at the National Theatre.

Tony and Olivier-Award-winning playwright Simon Stephens' Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle is a surprising and life-affirming new play inspired by one of the most famous ideas in quantum physics, Heisenberg's Uncertainty Principle and stars Anne-Marie Duff as Georgie and Kenneth Cranham as Alex.

In this uncertain world, who can predict what brings people together? When two strangers meet by chance amidst the bustle of a crowded London train station, their lives are changed forever.

The creative team for Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle also includes many of the team Elliott worked with on her record- breaking production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time including designer Bunny Christie, lighting designer Paule Constable, movement director Steven Hoggett and sound designer Ian Dickinson. The play will also feature music from acclaimed pianist and composer Nils Frahm.

Anne-Marie Duff played the title role in Marianne's production of Saint Joan for the NT, a role which earned her the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress in 2007, and more recently in the highly-acclaimed NT/Royal Exchange Theatre production of Husbands and Sons, also directed by Elliott. Anne-Marie Duff's many screen roles include Fiona Gallagher in Shameless for Channel 4, Queen Elizabeth in the BBC's The Virgin Queenand the upcoming film On Chesil Beach.

Kenneth Cranham, who has been a star of stage and screen for over 50 years gave what many consider the performance of his career so far in The Father last year; a role which earned him the Olivier Award for Best Actor. His many TV and film credits include: Shine on Harvey Moon, Layer Cake, Hot Fuzz, Valkyrie, Maleficent and he has just completed filming ITV's dramatization of the £25m Hatton Garden safety deposit raid. His latest film: Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool with Jamie Bell, and Annette Benning will be released in October 2017.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff / Mögenburg

