Photo Flash: First Look - Tony Nominee Bobby Cannavale Returns to WILL & GRACE

Broadway alum Bobby Cannavale reprises his role of Will's ex-boyfriend Vince on WILL & GRACE, this Thursday, January 18 (9-9:30 p.m. ET) on NBC. Check out first look images below! In the episode titled "The Wedding", Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Jack (Sean Hayes), and Karen (Megan Mullally) attend the wedding of Will's ex-boyfriend, Vince (special guest star Bobby Cannavale). While Grace tries to keep Will from making a scene, Jack learns that his wedding hook-up has many strings attached.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 12 years. For its triumphant premiere, the series registered an outstanding 5.0 in the 18-49 demo and 15.8 million viewers (L+7). Originally debuting in 1998 and taking its place in the cultural zeitgeist as a critic and fan favorite "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Two-time Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's THE BIG KNIFE. His other Broadway credits include GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS, THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT and MAURITIUS.





