Photo Flash: First Look At The Air Supply Musical ALL OUT OF LOVE in Manila

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new musical ALL OUT OF LOVE in Manila, with songs from the Air Supply catalogue! The musical features an original script by award winning Canadian playwright Jim Millan, with the classic songs of Air Supply skilfully woven into it to create a new love story. Air Supply is one of the most successful and enduring bands of all time, and with over 100 million album sales worldwide.

Aside from the talented Jacinta John who is a seasoned actress, producer, and director, the creative team behind the production are Australian experts in their respective fields headed by award-winning stage director Darren Yap; musical supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Stephen Amos; and choreographer Yvette Lee among others. The musical is based on the libretto written by Canadian Jim Millan.

Complementing the Australian creative team is a cast of Filipino talents led by MiG Ayesa, Rachel Alejandro, Tanya Manalang, Raymund Concepcion, and Jamie Wilson.

While Air Supply ruled the airwaves during the '80s, today's generation of Filipino audiences are still familiar with their songs. "All Out of Love" was even used in such big movie blockbusters as Deadpool 2 (2018) and The Perks of Being a Wallfower (2012) among others, and in numerous TV shows as well.

Tickets to All Out Of Love: The Musical are available at the RWM Box Office and TicketWorld outlets. Visit www.rwmanila.com or download the RWM Mobile App for the complete show schedules.

