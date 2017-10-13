Photo Flash: First Look - Andrew Rannells, Jane Lynch Guest on WILL & GRACE!

Next week's episode of NBC's WILL & GRACE titled 'Grandpa Jack' will be chock-full of Broadway stars, including Jane Lynch (ANNIE), Andrew Rannells (FALSETTOS, HAMILTON, BOOK OF MORMON) and Anthony Ramos (HAMILTON). BWW's got your first-look photos below!

In the episode, airing Thursday, October 19th at 9:00pm/ET, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Will (Eric McCormack) are confronted with gay conversion therapy. And Jack is stunned to learn that his estranged son, Elliot (guest star Michael Angarano) has a son of his own, Skip (guest star Jet Jurgensmeyer). Moreover, Skip needs the kind of help only Will and Jack can provide. Grace (Debra Messing) and Karen (Megan Mullally) behave badly with the hot new guy at work.

About the show: A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Photo by Chris Haston/NBC

