Photo Flash: Eva Noblezada Hosts Broadway Workshop Master Class
On Sunday, December 8th, Broadway star Eva Noblezada, taught a one-day master class at Broadway Workshop in New York City.
Students in the master class had the opportunity to work with Eva Noblezada on song interpretation and audition technique, and received individual feedback and coaching. The master class was musical directed by Luke Williams and run by Broadway Workshop director Marc Tumminelli. The sold-out workshop included 14 students between the ages of 13-19 from all over the United States.
EVA NOBLEZADA is a two-time Tony Award Nominee, currently starring on Broadway as Eurydice in the smash-hit Hadestown, after originating the role on the West End in 2018. Before Hadestown, Eva starred as Kim in the in the Broadway and West End revival of Miss Saigon (Tony Nomination), as well as Eponine in Les Miserables, in the historic London company.
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop students
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
Broadway Workshop student
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
Eva Noblezada and with Broadway Workshop student
