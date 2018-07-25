Photo Flash: Diane Paulus, James Rado, Craig Zadan & Neil Meron Meet for HAIR LIVE!

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, NBC's "Hair Live!," the original rock musical that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, has found its directorial duo: Stage director Diane Paulus, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's 2009 Best Revival of "Hair," will join Emmy Award-winning Alex Rudzinski, who will serve as live television director as he did for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," which just garnered him an Emmy nomination.

"Hair Live!" is set for broadcast on Sunday, May 19, 2019 before a live audience.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, who have executive produced each of NBC's live musicals since "The Sound of Music Live!," will executive produce the telecast. Rudzinski will also executive produce.

Below, check out photos from a recent meeting of the minds for the upcoming event, as producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron talk all things Hair Live! with director Diane Paulus and creator James Rado!

