Photo Flash: Desmond Napoles Visits the Cast of KINKY BOOTS

Young drag star and verified master of all trades Desmond Napoles (AKA Desmond is Amazing) recently paid a visit to Kinky Boots on Broadway where he struck a pose with the cast. Check out the photos below!

Desmond Napoles (AKA Desmond is Amazing) is a performer, drag kid, awarded LGBTQ advocate, outspoken gay youth, editorial model, public speaker, founder of his own drag house, fashion designer, muse, and icon. Most importantly, he is an inspiration to many and a representation of hope for the future to come.

Broadway's high-heeled hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper has made history with Kinky Boots as the first solo woman ever to receive the Tony Award for Best Score!



Charlie Price has suddenly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man he's meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discovers that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.



Featuring direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell and a spectacularly uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, Kinky Boots is the must-see new musical that proves that sometimes, the best way to fit in is to stand out!

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

