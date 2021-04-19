Photos: Davóne Tines, Chris Thile, Carl Hancock Rux, The Lazours and More Perform for NY PopsUp

NY PopsUp presented an eclectic array of performances this past weekend. Performances included Opera Star Davóne Tines, Grammy Award winner Chris Thile, Members of Lake Street Dive, Louis Cato, Timo Andres, Carl Hancock Rux, Conor Hanick, Adam Tendler, and The Lazours.

Check out photos below!

On Thursday, April 15, Opera Star Davóne Tines, along with musicians with long histories of performing in subway stations, Eyeglasses, Joya Bravo, and Salieu Suso performed in subway stations across multiple boroughs including, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

On Saturday, April 17, Artistic Council member and Grammy Award winner Chris Thile brought together an all-star roster of performers for an unforgettable performance at the East River Park Amphitheater in front of a seated audience of 200. This was the first of a series of variety shows Thile will be curating and hosting in various outdoor locations across the city, as part of NY PopsUp. Featured in this inaugural show was polymath instrumentalist Louis Cato, award-winning poet Carl Hancock Rux, celebrated composer and pianist Timo Andres, and Bridget Kearney, Rachael Price, and Akie Bermiss of Lake Street Dive.

Also on Saturday, April 17, pianists Conor Hanick and Adam Tendler performed four-hand piano arrangements in McCarren Park, curated by Nico Muhly.

On Sunday, April 18, The Lazours performed in Fort Tryon Park in a concert designed to bring in the Spring Season. Daniel and Patrick Lazour are a singer-songwriter duo, most known for writing the musical, We Live in Cairo, that premiered at A.R.T. in 2019.

The performances were live streamed on the festival's Instagram feed: @NYPopsUp.

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. ​The series of events, intended to revitalize the spirit and well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's live entertainment sector, is a collaborative private / public partnership developed by Jane Rosenthal, in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development. The programming for NY PopsUp is curated by the interdisciplinary artist Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scene and artistic communities.

NY PopsUp launched on Saturday, February 20 and will run through Labor Day​, coinciding with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and The Festival at Little Island at Pier 55. NY PopsUp is being coordinated in lock step with state public health officials and will strictly adhere to New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. NY PopsUp's model for delivering safe performance experiences help​s provide a reopening roadmap for New York's cultural institutions, including Lincoln Center, in the planning of their new outdoor performing arts complex, "Restart Stages." "Restart Stages," boasting a total of 10 outdoor performance and rehearsal spaces, is set to open April 7.