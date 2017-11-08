Photo Flash: David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor In Conversation At Asia Society

On November 3rd, Asia Society presented an illuminating conversation with Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang and director Julie Taymor, moderated by Asia Society Director of Global Performing Arts Rachel Cooper. Check out photos from the event below!

The revival of Hwang's Tony Award-winning play M. Butterfly opened on October 26th at the Cort Theatre starring Academy Award nominee Clive Owen and Jin Ha, and helmed by the visionary Julie Taymor (The Lion King).

David Henry Hwang's modern classic, M. Butterfly, charts the scandalous love affair between a married French diplomat and a mysterious Chinese opera singer - a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal. Their 20-year relationship pushed and blurred the boundaries between male and female, east and west - while redefining the nature of love and the devastating cost of deceit.

David Henry Hwang and Julie Taymor came together to discuss their artistic collaboration and the new vision they have developed in recognition of the wider issues that make the production contemporary, nearly 30 years after its original Broadway debut.

For the Tony Award-winning play's first Broadway return, Hwang introduced new material inspired by the real-life love affair between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Chinese opera singer Shi Pei Pu that has come to light since the play's 1988 premiere.

Photo credit: Lia Chang

