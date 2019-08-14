Photo Flash: Collaboraction Theatre Company Presents PEACEBOOK FESTIVAL

Collaboraction Theatre Company will launch its 2019-20 mainstage season at Kennedy-King College at 63rd and Halsted in the college's 292-seat, state-of-the-art mainstage theater, with its fourth annual Peacebook Festival, Thursday through Saturday, August 15-17.

Peacebook is Collaboraction's annual collection of 21 world premiere short performances about peace and peacemaking in Chicago. This year'sPeacebook "chapters" are newly created by a diverse list of emerging and established Chicago artists/activists, including Bril Barrett, J. Nicole Brooks, Nambi E. Kelley and Sir Taylor.

Their varied pieces of short theater, dance, music and spoken word, each seven minutes or less, are divided into three programs of seven works each.

The programs will premiere at Kennedy-King College where Collaboraction is activating its mainstage theater as a growing destination on Chicago's south side and Englewood for three consecutive nights: Thursday, August 15 at

﻿7 p.m. (LaFollette Park program); Friday, August 16 at 7 p.m. (Douglas Park program); and Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. (Hamilton Park program).

Each performance is followed by a "Crucial Conversation" moderated by Collaboraction Managing Director, Dr. Marcus Robinson, to give audiences a chance to share insight and wisdom spurred by the performance, to cultivate knowledge and empathy, and inspire a personal desire to take action and make a difference in Chicago's Peace Movement.

In addition, on Saturday, August 17, from Noon to 6 p.m., Collaboraction invites the community to Kennedy-King College to participate in free interactive theater workshops, panel discussions about increasing the peace in Chicago and a free community meal.

Kennedy-King College Theater is located at 740 W. 63rd St., one-half block east of Halsted St. in Chicago's Englewood community. Tickets are free, but reservations are highly recommended for Collaboraction's 21-show, Peacebook Festival world premiere launch weekend. To reserve, visitcollaboraction.org/peacebook-2019 or call the Collaboraction box office, (312) 226-9633.

Photo Credit: Maria Gallo

Lawrence Mead

Shaquille McDaniel

Debbie BaÃ±os

Ozivell Ecford

Jordan Gleaves and Scot West





