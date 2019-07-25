Photo Flash: Christy Altomare Stars In SOUTH PACIFIC In Concert with Aspen Music Festival and Theatre Aspen

This week Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen presented the organizations' first ever collaboration: a one-night-only concert production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic musical South Pacific!

Leading the company was Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Christy Altomare (Nellie Forbush), Grammy Award and Beverly Sills Award winner Nathan Gunn (Emile de Becque), New York actress and singer Leanne Cabrera (Liat), Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ann Harada (Bloody Mary), from Broadway's Wicked and most recently seen on FOX's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Ryan McCartan (Joseph Cable), and fresh from Spongebob Squarepants Brian Ray Norris (Luther Billis).

This special one-night-only concert event was directed by Tony Award nominee Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, 110 in the Shade, A Class Act), and Broadway music director Andy Einhorn (Carousel; Hello, Dolly!), conducted a 55-piece orchestra and chorus of Aspen Opera Center singers and Theatre Aspen ensemble members, who took the stage together to bring this timeless story to the Roaring Fork Valley.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical South Pacific is an iconic American work, set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war. Premiering on Broadway in 1949, the musical was an instant success and ran for 1,929 performances, winning ten Tony Awards, including Best Score.

This concert adaptation captures the uproarious yet tender nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made South Pacific unforgettable. Enduring songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "There is Nothing Like a Dame" and "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.





