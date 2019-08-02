Photo Flash: Cast Announced for San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, Now in Rehearsals!

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender announced today the cast for the exclusive U.S. West Coast production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in San Francisco, currently in rehearsals and beginning preview performances at the Curran Theater on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.



The cast of HPATCC includes John Skelley as Harry Potter, Angela Reed as Ginny Potter, and Benjamin Papac as their son Albus Potter; David Abeles as Ron Weasley, Yanna McIntosh as Hermione Granger, and Folami Williams as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Lucas Hall as Draco Malfoy and Jon Steiger as his son Scorpius Malfoy.



They are joined by Theo Allyn, William Bednar, Ebony Blake, Melanie Brezill, Shannon Cochran, Irving Dyson Jr., Kita Grayson, Logan James Hall, Abbi Hawk, Corey Hedy, Kyle Hines, Nathan Hosner, Nicholas Hyland, Charles Janasz, Katherine Leask, Joel Leffert, Andrew Long, Lily Mojekwu, Emily Murphy, Steve O'Connell, Erik Olson, Christian Pedersen, Julian Rozzell Jr., Tuck Sweeney, Geoffrey Wade, Lauren Zakrin, and Brittany Zeinstra playing a variety of characters. The cast will also include four children who will alternate two roles.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series and the first official Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.



While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You