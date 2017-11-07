Photo Flash: Carrie Coon, Dave Malloy, Josh Radnor and More Celebrate SPACE on Ryder Farm

Last night, November 6, Tony and Emmy Award nominee Carrie Coon hosted SPACE on Ryder Farm's 2nd Annual Gala. The nonprofit residency program for artists and activists is located on a 222-year-old working organic farm in Brewster, New York. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

The festivities included a performance from Great Comet creator Dave Malloy, music from Michael Thurber, and a rustic farm-to-table dinner in the spirit of Ryder Farm.

Also in attendance were SPACE on Ryder Farm alumni and supporters including Josh Radnor, Billy Magnussen, Rosie Perez, Abigail Spencer, James Lecesne, Max Posner, Sarah Burgess, Michaela Watkins, Marley Shelton, CA Johnson and more.

SPACE on Ryder Farm creates an environment singular in its ability to invigorate artists and innovators and their work, and contributes to the sustainability and resourceful preservation of one of the oldest organic family farms on the East Coast. Founded in 2011, SPACE has hosted more than 1,000 residents over seven seasons, counting among its alumni Academy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and winners, Pulitzer finalists, Guggenheim fellows, Obie Award winners and MacArthur Genius Award recipients.

Carrie Coon (who hosted the evening)



Carrie Coon (who hosted the evening)



Rosie Perez and Emily Simoness (Founder and Exec Director of SPACE)



Abigail Spencer, Michaela Watkins, Josh Radnor, and Marley Shelton



Abigail Spencer



Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers



Dave Malloy and Eliza Bent



Sarah DeLappe and Max Posner