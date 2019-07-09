Photo Flash: CINDERELLA Enchants at the Muny

Get a first look at The Muny's fourth production of its 101st Season, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella.

A magical evening awaits, but we mustn't be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. With winsome charm and irresistible fantasy, the score features shoe-in favorites, including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball" and "Ten Minutes Ago." "It's Possible" this timeless tale will have your heart soaring and prove, once and for all, dreams really can come true.

This magical cast features Mikaela Bennett (Ella), Jason Gotay (Prince Topher) Ashley Brown (Marie), Alison Fraser (Madame), John Scherer (Sebastian), Stephanie Gibson (Gabrielle), Jen Cody (Charlotte), Chad Burris (Jean-Michel) and Victor Ryan Robertson (Lord Pinkleton). A spellbinding ensemble completes this cast, including Akilah Ayanna, Jack Brewer, Jordan De Leon, Emma Gassett, Samantha Gershman, Jeff Gorti, Katie Griffith, Juan Guillen, Julie Hanson, Michael Hartung, Joshua K.A. Johnson, Kamal Lado, Amanda LaMotte, Commodore C. Primous III, Payton Evelyn Pritchett, Mikayla Renfrow, Cooper Stanton and April Strelinger. The company is also joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You