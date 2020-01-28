Photo Flash: Broadway Celebrates on the West Coast at the First Annual Musical Theater Grammy Award Party!

Broadway came out to celebrate in LA last weekend as the Grammy Awards brought some of New York City's biggest talents to the west coast. Producer Jordan Roth and Rick Miramontez hosted their First Annual Musical Theater Grammy Award Party at Tramp Stamp Granny's- a bar owned by Broadway veteran Darren Criss.

Below, check out photos of Criss and cast members from Grammy-nominated shows, including Adrienne Warren, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Ariana DeBose, and so many more!





