Photo Flash: Broadway Celebrates on the West Coast at the First Annual Musical Theater Grammy Award Party!
Broadway came out to celebrate in LA last weekend as the Grammy Awards brought some of New York City's biggest talents to the west coast. Producer Jordan Roth and Rick Miramontez hosted their First Annual Musical Theater Grammy Award Party at Tramp Stamp Granny's- a bar owned by Broadway veteran Darren Criss.
Below, check out photos of Criss and cast members from Grammy-nominated shows, including Adrienne Warren, Jeremy Pope, Derrick Baskin, Ariana DeBose, and so many more!
Photo Credit: Little Fang Photo
Cory Michael Smith
Darren Criss and Conrad Ricamora
Jeremy Pope, Darren Criss, and Derrick Baskin
Darren Criss and Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren, Cory Michael Smith, and Jeremy Pope
Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, and Cory Michael Smith
Adrienne Warren and Darren Criss
Adrienne Warren and Ariana DeBose
Eva Price, Carmen Pavlovic, and Mara Isaacs
Cory Michael Smith
Adrienne Warren and Ariana DeBose
Jeremy Pope, Adrienne Warren, and Ariana DeBose
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a snea... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos of CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Starring John Treacy Egan and More
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)